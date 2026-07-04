MP govt reshuffles senior IPS officers, assigns new responsibilities across key zones

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a significant order transferring and reshuffling several senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across the state. The changes, aimed at strengthening police administration and zone-level leadership, were notified by the Home Department late on Friday.

According to the official order issued late on Friday evening, nine officers have been given new postings on a temporary basis until further orders. The reshuffle mainly affects Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP)-level officers.

Senior IPS officer Harinarayan Chari Mishra (2003 batch) has been moved from Inspector General (SCRV) at Police Headquarters, Bhopal, to Inspector General (Administration) at the same headquarters.

In a related move, Ruchivardhan Mishra (2006 batch), who was holding the post of IG (Administration), has been posted as Inspector General of Bhopal (Rural) Zone.

Chandrashekhar Solanki (2006 batch) has been assigned as Inspector General of Narmadapuram Zone, Narmadapuram, while Shri Mithilesh Shukla (2006 batch) takes over as Inspector General of Sagar Zone, Sagar. Both officers were handling additional responsibilities earlier.

At the Deputy Inspector General level, Simala Prasad (2011 batch) has been transferred from DIG, Police Headquarters, Bhopal, to DIG, Khargone Range, Khargone.

Several Superintendent of Police postings were also changed. Yashpal Singh Rajput (2012 batch) moves from SP, Shajapur, to SP (Rail), Indore.

Ramji Shrivastava (2013 batch) has been shifted from SP, Shahdol, to Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Madhya Pradesh Police Academy, Bhauri, Bhopal.

In a swap move, Sanjay Kumar Agrawal (2016 batch) will now serve as SP, Shahdol.

Priyanka Shukla (2019 batch) has been entrusted with district-level responsibility and posted as Superintendent of Police, Shajapur.

In addition to these transfers, senior officer Adarsh Katiyar (1992 batch), Special Director General of Police (Administration), has been given the additional charge of Special DG (Telecom) at Police Headquarters.

Anurag (2003 batch), IG, Indore (Rural) Zone, has received additional responsibilities as IG, Armed Police Force, Indore Range, and IG, RAPTC, Indore.

As a result of these changes, Arvind Tiwari (2012 batch) has been relieved of his additional charge as SP (Rail), Indore.