MP: Lord Mahakal’s 1st ‘Sawari’ thrills devotees in Ujjain

Bhopal: The Lord Mahakal’s ‘Sawari’ was carried out on the occasion of the first day of the month of Shravan on Monday in Ujjain.

The ‘Sawari’ witnessed the participation of a large number of devotees who have arrived from different parts of the country.

During the month of Shravan Lord Mahakal’s ‘Sawari’ is carried in the city on different occasions, giving a festival-like atmosphere in Ujjain. The remaining six ‘Sawaris’ would be carried between July 29 and September 2.

On the first day of the month of Shravan, the devotees from the tribal communities participated and performed their traditional forms, which gave a thrilling atmosphere for the devotees who attended Lord Mahakal’s ‘Sawari’.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who hails from Ujjain city, greeted the devotees on the occasion and wished that Baba Mahakal continues to shower his blessings on the people of the country. The enthusiasm of the devotees to watch Lord Mahakal’s ‘Sawari’ on the banks of river Kshipra and other places in Ujjain city was at its peak.

Importantly, the Ujjain district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements, including multi-layer security and lightning in the city. As the city will witness a huge number of devotees from across the world during the month of Shravan, the district administration had also declared a holiday on Monday.