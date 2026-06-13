MP: Uncle, nephew drown in Kshipra River while attempting to recover slipper

Bhopal: A simple attempt to retrieve a fallen slipper from the Shipra River ended in tragedy, claiming two lives. A 14-year-old boy and his 25-year-old uncle drowned near the large bridge in Mahidpur, leaving their village engulfed in grief.

According to reports and police officials, the incident began when Ayush, son of Ashok and a resident of Narayankhedi, was crossing the bridge on Friday afternoon. His slipper slipped into the river, and in a moment of impulse, the teenager leapt into the water to recover it. The river’s depth and strong current quickly overwhelmed him.

Nearby, his uncle Asaram, son of Shobharam, was present with his tractor. Seeing his nephew in distress, Asaram parked the vehicle and jumped into the river without hesitation, determined to save the boy.

It took almost three hours for divers to recover the bodies from the river. Tragically, both were unable to withstand the force of the water. Within moments, they were submerged.

News of the incident spread rapidly, and Mahidpur police rushed to the spot along with a rescue team. Local divers joined the operation, battling the current in a desperate bid to locate the victims. After two and a half hours of intense effort, the bodies of Ayush and Asaram were finally recovered. The rescue team faced significant challenges due to the river’s flow, which delayed recovery.

The deaths have raised questions about safety measures at the bridge, with residents urging authorities to install warning signs and barriers.

The sorrow in Narayankhedi is profound. Asaram had been married only a month earlier. Ayush’s family, too, is devastated, their home filled with cries of anguish.

Police have sent the bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem examinations and registered a case to investigate the circumstances.

The Shipra River, revered and feared for its currents, has once again claimed lives, leaving behind shattered families and a grieving village.