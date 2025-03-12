MP’s Budget for 2025-26 to exceed Rs 4.2 lakh crore: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday, said that the state’s budget for the financial year 2025-26 will exceed Rs 4.2 lakh crore, a significant increase from the previous year’s Rs. 3.5 lakh crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who also holds the finance portfolio, is set to present the budget in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly today.

“The budget has been crafted to ensure the all-round development of the state and to meet public aspirations. Every department and project will receive adequate funding,” CM Yadav said.

He emphasized that the government, upon assuming office last year, had resolved to expand the state’s budget significantly. “We are committed to doubling Madhya Pradesh’s budget within the next five years. Last year, the budget was Rs 3.5 lakh crore, and this year it will exceed Rs 4.2 lakh crore. This upward trend will continue annually,” he added.

The budget will prioritize sectors such as industry, infrastructure, welfare schemes, and agriculture, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘GYAN’ initiative. With 2025 declared the ‘Year of Industry,’ new policies are expected to stimulate investment and employment.

Key allocations are anticipated for women’s welfare, affordable housing, farm subsidies, and tourism development, all aimed at accelerating Madhya Pradesh’s economic growth.

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on March 10 and will conclude on March 24. During the session, the BJP government is also expected to introduce three key bills for approval by the House.

The Mohan Yadav government on Tuesday presented an Economic Survey which pegged the state’s growth rate at 11.05 per cent, surpassing the national average.

This achievement is largely credited to the government’s consistent efforts over the past two decades.

The new administration has set its sights on achieving “Viksit Madhya Pradesh,” aligning with the broader vision of “Viksit Bharat.”

The survey reveals that the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the fiscal year 2024-25 has reached Rs 15,03,305 crore, marking an 11.05 per cent increase from Rs 13,53,809 crore in 2023-24 (as per quick estimates).