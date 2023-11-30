MRPL Celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava

Mangaluru: The valedictory event of MRPL Kannada Rajyotsava 2023 celebration was held recently at MERC Hall MRPL.

Senior Kannada Poet B R Lakshman Rao and the first female Yakshgana Bhagavatha Leelavathi Bypadithaya were the chief guests. On the occasion, 10 retired Kannada teachers from the neighbouring schools were felicitated.

The procession of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari was undertaken in MRPL township as part of the celebration. Homage was given to Marty Captain M V Pranjal during the procession, with a tableau of his sacrifice leading the procession. Famous folk artists such as Veeragaase, Pili Vesha, Chande, and Kalladka Bombe performed during the procession. A Cultural extravaganza presented by Alvas College Team, enthralled the entire audience.

Activities like a Blood donation camp, various contests and two MRPL employees’ stage plays were the month-long celebration’s highlights.

Rajeev HS and Suresh K Rao, both Chief General Managers, were present on the occasion. Manjunath HV presented the report on Rajyotsava activities. Sampath Kumar HC delivered the vote of thanks. Navin Shankar Naik compered the programme.