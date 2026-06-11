MRPL Commemorates World Environment Day 2026 with Emphasis on Sustainability and Climate Action

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) observed World Environment Day 2026 with a comprehensive program at the Employees Recreation Centre. The celebration followed the theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.” It underscored the critical importance of environmental preservation and sustainable practices.

Padma Shri awardee Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal, a noted environmentalist and social reformer from Piplantri, Rajasthan, was the Chief Guest. Dr. Manju R., Environmental Officer at the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Mangaluru, attended as a Special Invitee. Their presence highlighted the significance of the event.

The proceedings commenced with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony and the symbolic watering of a plant, signifying growth and environmental nurturing. This inaugural act was performed in the presence of key MRPL leadership, including Shri Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai, Director (Refinery); Shri Devendra Kumar, Director (Finance) & CFO; Shri N. Anandha Kumar, Executive Director (Refinery); Shri Deepak Prabhakar P., Executive Director (Marketing & Business Development); and Shri P. Sujith, Executive Director (Projects).

Shri Shyam Sundar Paliwal, in his insightful address, passionately articulated the paramount importance of tree plantation, emphasizing the collective responsibility to protect the environment and conserve natural resources. He further advocated for the widespread adoption of eco-friendly habits and sustainable practices in daily life. Shri Nandakumar V. Pillai, Director of Refinery, elaborated on MRPL’s proactive sustainability initiatives, notably mentioning the pilot PET bottle recycling plant. He underscored the imperative of decisive climate action and the ongoing transition towards more sustainable energy sources. Shri Devendra Kumar echoed these sentiments, urging the MRPL community to embrace eco-friendly practices such as reducing plastic consumption, conserving vital resources, and diligently segregating waste. Dr. Manju R. lauded MRPL’s commendable environmental endeavors and highlighted the pivotal role that the youth must play in driving future environmental action.

A significant segment of the program involved a presentation on MRPL’s environmental performance highlights, showcasing the company’s commitment to ecological stewardship. The Environment Pledge was administered to attendees in Kannada, Hindi, and English, fostering a sense of collective responsibility. The Managing Director’s message was also conveyed, wherein he earnestly urged every member of the MRPL family to become a dedicated brand ambassador for sustainability and actively contribute to environmental stewardship.

Adding a creative dimension to the celebration, a thought-provoking skit addressing the adverse effects of excessive mobile phone usage among youth was presented by Dinesh Attavar’s group from Mangaluru. The performance garnered significant appreciation from the audience for its timely and relevant message. The event concluded with the distribution of prizes to the winners of various competitions conducted throughout the month-long Environment Drive, along with the distribution of saplings and jute bags to all participants, reinforcing the message of environmental responsibility.



