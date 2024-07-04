MRPL Distributes Hygiene Kits to Endosulfan Victims

Mangaluru: MRPL has been conducting a cleanliness campaign from July 1 to 15, including a health security initiative. As part of this, MRPL distributed kits containing daily necessities and nutritious food to patients in Moodbidri taluk suffering from Endosulfan-affected maladies.

Kits were distributed in several villages including Maaduru, Kallabetta, and Neeralikere. General Manager CSR Prashant Bailigi highlighted that MRPL undertakes various programs every year as part of its Swachchatha Pakhwada (cleanliness campaign), including distributing kits to patients suffering from Endosulfan affliction who are bedridden, which include essentials like phenyl, brush, soap, as well as nutritious items such as peanuts and almonds.

GM CSR Prashant Bailigi emphasized that in addition to distributing such kits, MRPL is actively engaged in numerous social initiatives.



Speaking on the occasion, Endosulfan Nodal Officer Dr Navin Chandra noted that every year, MRPL provides kits to Endosulfan-affected patients, and the contributions they undertake is commendable.

MRPL’s official Steven Pinto and other health officers were also present.