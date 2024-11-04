MRPL Extends CSR Support to Strengthen TB Elimination Efforts in Karnataka

Contributes Rs 1 Crore for CB-NAAT Machines, Enhancing Early Detection and Treatment of Tuberculosis

Mangalore: In a significant stride towards supporting India’s vision of a TB-free nation by 2025, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has contributed Rs 1 Crore to procure four CB-NAAT (Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) machines for the National TB Elimination Program. This funding, which supports the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s request, will equip Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts with two machines each, elevating the local health infrastructure and accessibility for timely TB diagnosis.

This contribution aligns with MRPL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Arogya Samrakshan, focused on fortifying healthcare initiatives across communities and addressing critical health challenges. The CB-NAAT machines, highly accurate and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), represent a breakthrough in early TB detection. The machines’ advanced technology enables faster, more reliable results than the conventional microscopy method, which can often delay accurate diagnosis. In line with government guidelines recommending 100% sample testing through CB-NAAT, these machines will fill a vital gap in local healthcare services, offering free tests for beneficiaries at government health facilities.

At the formal hand-over ceremony, Shri B Prashnath Baliga, General Manager (CSR) of MRPL, presented the Letter of Intent to Dr. H.R. Thimmaiah, District Health Officer of Dakshina Kannada, with MRPL officers Dr. Zahid Ali Khan, Dr. R. Aravindan and Shri Steevan Pinto, in attendance.

“Through this contribution, MRPL reaffirms its commitment to fostering a healthier future for the communities we serve. This initiative reflects our proactive approach to CSR, emphasizing healthcare access and community well-being,” remarked Shri B Prashnath Baliga.

MRPL’s efforts to social causes, particularly in healthcare, underlines its resolve to make meaningful impacts through its CSR funds. By supporting the TB Elimination Program, MRPL not only contributes to India’s national mission but also brings healthcare improvements directly to local communities.