MRPL helps SHIVA SADANA – An abode for senior citizens and differently abled people to GO GREEN

MRPL’s Executive Director (Projects) Shri. BHV Prasad inaugurated the 45kW RoofRop Solar System and a 500LPD Hybrid Solar Water Hearing & Heat Pump Systems, in a simple function held at Shivasadana, Puttur.

Mangalore’s most trusted Public Sector Enterprise, a Category 1 schedule ‘A’ Miniratna, company MRPL, had provided financial support for the project, under its Corporate Social Responsibility – SAMRAKSHAN.

Speaking after the inauguration, Shri. BHV Prasad shared beautiful insights about MRPL that, in addition to MRPL’s contribution to the nation’s growth, its equally spearheading in its commitment to social upliftment of the region, by overseeing various developmental works under its CSR banner – SAMRAKSHAN, which included activities such as Swachh Bharat, School Education, Public Health, Community Development, Environment Protection, Conservation of Local Art & Culture etc. that would benefit the society.

The impact of 45kW Rooftop Solar project under taken at SHIVA SADANA, on the environment would be

Carbon Dioxide Offset – 934.88MT

Equivalent Acres of Forest – 1,097.53 acres/year

Coal Burn Avoided – 463.65MT

Equivalent Number of Trees Planted – 15,471

Petrol Consumption Avoided – 398,742.21 litres

Equivalent Kilometers Driven – 3,676,067.1 kms

At the same time, the 500LPD Hybrid Solar Water Hearing & Heat Pump Systems, would help to provide continuous hot water to the inmates of SHIVA SADANA, which includes senior citizens and differently abled people.

Guest of the event Shri. Shailesh R Rao Retd. General Manager HPCL, shared the scenario of energy sector in India and highlighted how a little contribution in green energy by each of us, can reduce the global impact on the environment. He thanked MRPL for coming forward in making Shivasadana a self-sustaining human care centre.

The Channel Sales Head, Karnataka Region, from TATA POWER SOLAR, Shri. Karthik Ginakal cited the example of how the joint cooperation between MRPL, Subramanya Sabha Charitable Trust and TATA POWER SOLAR can bring happiness to the local community while providing sustainable solutions. He highlighted the positive impact of this project on the environment. He also appreciated TATA’s local partner M/s. Inprocs Engineers India Pvt Ltd in their efforts for safe and timely delivery of the project, meeting all TATA quality & safety requirements.

The Secretary of the Subramanya Sabha Charitable Trust Shri. Karun Belle presented the history of Sri Subramanya Sabha ever since its inception in 1907 which was formed with a purpose of upliftment of a small community of Tulu bhramins. He said, in the Trust’s centenary year 2007 its members had a larger vision for widening its role to help the society at large. As a consequence Sri Subramanya Sabha Charitable Trust, a public Charitable Trust, was registered.

Subsequently, the Trust took over a building named Shiva Sadana, in Mura, Puttur, and developed it as a home for Senior citizens and physically and mentally specially abled persons.

A total of 40,000 sq.ft. building with ground plus 4 floors has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 550 lakhs. In the ground and the first two floors Senior citizens home is located with a capacity of 55. In the 3rd and 4th floor it is proposed to have a home for 50 specially abled persons.

The facilities of SHIVA SADANA is available to all deserving members of the community irrespective of any cast or community distinctions at a very moderate cost. Once the loan liability of the Trust is cleared, it is further proposed to keep atleast 10% of the seats free of cost for very poor of the community.

Currently there are 40 inmates, which is expected to reach 95% of full capacity, by December 2024.

Karnataka Bank Ltd under its CSR funds, was kind enough to donate a lift to the building at a cost of Rs. 30 lakhs and MRPL a Rooftop Solar Power Supply System of 45kW capacity and Hybrid Solar Water Hearing System, at an estimated total cost of Rs. 40 lakhs. This in addition to its convenience and contributions to the green environment, will also result in a savings of about Rs. 45,000/- per month by way of power charges. A big portion of the project cost has been funded by a benevolent doner. A sum of Rs. 115 lakhs still remains to be collected. He requested everyone to come forward and be generous in their donations, which will go a long way in serving senior citizens and differently-abled people.

President of the Trust Shri. Harsha Kumar thanked all the members for coming forward and taking up a noble cause like this during his pendency as the president. He highlighted that while the first step of creating infrastructure is being accomplished, there are lot many work still to be done and requested more and more people to come forward and contribute towards the greater cause of society’s upliftment.

Shri. K Prabhakar Rao. Retd. Executive Director MCF, in his vote of thanks, conveyed Trust’s gratitude to Shri. BHV Prasad for gracing the occasion and MRPL on it’s kind contribution towards sustainable solutions of the project. He thanked TATA POWER SOLAR & INPROCS ENGINEERS INDIA PVT LTD and it’s entire team for delivering the project timely and in a professional manner. He also thanked the guests Shri. Shailesh Rao, Shri. Karthik Ginakal, Shri. Darshan Hegde and Shri. Sarvesha Samaga of Inprocs Engineers India Pvt Ltd. for their contributions to the project and the event.

The marble plank was unveiled by MRPL’s HR Manager Shri. Steven Pinto.

The event was well attended by more than 150 people including members, inmates, guests, people from various walks of life, well wishes and citizens of Puttur locality. Smt. Sumangala Prabhakar Rao, welcomed the guests and the entire event was coordinated by Shri. Shrikanth Rao.



