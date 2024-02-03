MRPL intensifies Greener Fuel initiatives Signs Long term RLNG pact with BPCL

Mangaluru: As a major step towards meeting its goals of Net Zero commitment and reducing carbon footprint, Coastal Karnataka-based petroleum Refinery Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) has taken up various initiatives towards a shift to sustainable practices and greener fuels. Apart from taking steps to set up a Bio-ATF plant, Green Hydrogen generation and sourcing greener electric power from the grid, MRPL has recently taken a significant step towards this direction by signing with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) a long-term gas supply agreement for five years. Under the agreement, BPCL will supply 0.43 MMSCMD of RLNG to MRPL’s refinery and petrochemical facility at Mangalore from Cochin Terminal.

The agreement was signed at an event held in Mangalore on 1.2.2024. Shri Sathyanarayana H.C., GGM-TS of MRPL and Shri Santhosh Sontakke CGM-Sourcing, Sales & logistics (Gas) of BPCL, signed the pact in the presence of Shri Vivek Tongaonkar, Director Finance MRPL and Shri Anil Kumar, ED-Gas of BPCL. Shri BHV Prasad ED Projects and Shri Shyam Prasad Kamath ED refinery of MRPL were present, along with senior officers of MRPL and BPCL.

Gas plays a significant role in refining crude oil, reducing feed costs, optimizing fuel, and lowering overall emissions from the refinery. MRPL intends to utilize RLNG as feed for the production of hydrogen and fuel for gas turbines to generate power, steam, and various furnaces. Using natural gas in the refinery helps reduce both the emissions and carbon footprint of the refinery.

It was informed that based on economics, the refinery will replace naphtha, diesel and fuel oil with RLNG. These surplus products will be available in the market, post upgradation, in refinery process units.

MRPL is India’s largest PSU refinery in a single location. Recently, MRPL became the first Indian refinery to be certified with the AS9100:D standard prepared by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) .