MRPL launches State-of-the-Art Bitumen Production Train

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) announces the commissioning of its new Bitumen production train, powered by advanced ‘Biturox’ technology from the global leaders in Bitumen solutions, Pörner, Austria. Engineered by the premier Indian consulting firm Engineers India Limited (EIL), the additional train represents a major leap forward for MRPL and the region’s infrastructure development.

With an annual capacity of 1,50,000 metric tons, this new unit doubles MRPL’s existing Bitumen production capability and positions the company as a significant contributor to India’s road infrastructure – a critical driver of the country’s economic growth.

India’s extensive highway network is integral to its development strategy, and Bitumen plays a crucial role in this journey. The country has been relying on imported Bitumen to meet its growing demand.

Recognizing this critical gap, MRPL initiated an ambitious expansion of its Bitumen production capacity in 2022. The newly commissioned plant is designed to produce high-quality VG40 Bitumen consistently, while also offering flexibility to produce VG30 and other grades as needed.

This state-of-the-art unit ensures that India’s road builders can access superior-quality Bitumen, manufactured locally in Mangalore, supporting the cause of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Speaking on the milestone, Executive Director (Projects) Shri BHV Prasad stated:

“With the launch of this new Bitumen production train, MRPL is poised to play a pivotal role in the region’s infrastructure growth story. Our advanced technology and commitment to quality ensure that our customers receive the highest-grade Bitumen, supporting the construction of durable and sustainable road networks. We are proud to contribute to India’s progress with this world-class facility.”

With its strategic location in Mangalore, MRPL is well-positioned to serve the growing needs of India’s road construction industry.



