‘Mrs India Winner’ Flavy D’Mello, a MCC Staff Celebrates Her Achievement with her Colleagues

Mangaluru: As they say “It’s Better Late Than Never’, to celebrate an occasion of achievement or success among your family members, friends and colleagues, days after your accomplishment, and that is exactly what Mangalorean from Bejai, Flavy Gladys D’Mello did celebrating the achievement of being the WINcelebrate’Mrs India Karnataka -“Mrs India Goodwill Ambassador 2022-23′ held recently, among her office colleagues at Mangaluru City Corporation Council Department. Mrs D’mello is a Superintendent in that section, working with a bevvy of more women and few men. Women Empowerment!

Due to many reasons for celebrating her achievement earlier, and for so that many of her colleagues had other engagements and were on holiday, D’Mello picked a day during the spholidayDiwali – a festival of lights. On the occasion, as they all lit the lamps during the festival, they also kindled the flame of learning and wisdom, thus celebrating the auspicious occasion by embracing new beginnings, nurturing dreams, and igniting the passion for lifelong learning. It was also a time to cherish the warmth of relationships, celebrate the pursuit of knowledge, and set forth on a journey of personal and professional growth.

Apart from Mrs Gladys, others who joined in her celebration were -Dept Officer Vijayakumar N; Ms Shilpa Rithesh; Ms Shobha; Ms Baby; Ms Sujatha; Ms Vinutha; Ms Mohini; Ms Jeevitha; Prasad; Laxmikanth, Anil Kumar, among others. Sweets were distributed among them, and the bevvy of women posed for photo shoots with the uniqueness of holding the diyas in their palms in action, and all traditionally dressed. A perfect example of a perfect achievement of a person!

Participating in the Mrs India beauty contest is an exciting opportunity for married women to showcase their talents and celebrate their beauty. They can celebrate their unique qualities and let their true self shine through. Be proud of who they are and let their genuine personality be their biggest asset. Take care of their physical and mental well-being. Engage in activities that rejuvenate their spirit and ensure that they are at their best during the contest. Identify their strengths and talents, and work on honing them, dedicate time to refine and showcase their abilities. Believing in themselves and their capabilities. Develop a graceful and confident walk that exudes elegance. Work on their posture to create a strong and impactful presence on stage. Build relationships with fellow contestants and support each other throughout the journey.

And Ms Flavy Gladys D’Mello took up the gauntlet to enter into the Beauty Pageant World, right here in Mangaluru, moving to Bengaluru, then to Rajasthan, and very soon taking part in an international beauty pageant, and that is determination and trying to make your dreams come true. Speaking to Team Mangalorean she said, ” It was a journey of enjoyment, fun and I enjoyed every moment of the Pageant. I embraced the learning opportunities, made lasting memories, and cherish the connections you built cherished was a remarkable experience that celebrates the beauty, talent, and accomplishments of married women. Remember to stay true to yourself, embrace your uniqueness, and approach the journey with confidence and grace”

“It was a dream come true to reach such a great extent, even though I came from a poor family, brought up by the Nuns of Anathashrama, and achieved success. My aim is to build a small Ashram for the neI aim my retirement, and make a difference among the needy. I want to show others that if I could make it, you too can. Believe in yourself, follow your dreams and make it come true “-added Ms D’Mello.

May the bright lights of Diwali inspire her to reach new heights, broaden her horizons, and illuminate the path toward a future filled with achievements and happiness. Best of luck!