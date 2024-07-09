Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves appointed Rector of Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur

Udupi: Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General of the Diocese of Udupi, has been given the additional responsibility of serving as the Rector of Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur.

In an official statement issued by Fr Denis D’sa PRO of the diocese, the announcement follows the passing of Fr Valerian Mendonca, the former rector of Milagres Cathedral, who died on July 3, 2024. His funeral was conducted at the Milagres Cathedral on July 8, 2024.

Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves the Vicar General of the Diocese of Udupi has been appointed Parish Priest, Rector, and Dean of Kallianpur Denary. He will Take Charge on Saturday, July 13 at 3:30 pm. Rev Dr Roshan D’Souza the Chancellor of the Diocese will officiate the ceremony.



