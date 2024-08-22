MUDA case: BJP demands resignation of Cong’s Dalit MLAs, CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Thursday staged a statewide protest in connection with Congress leaders allegedly issuing derogatory remarks against Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for giving sanction for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Protesting against the alleged injustice meted out to Dalits by the party, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, demanded that Dalit leaders and representatives within the Congress should resign.

Speaking at the massive BJP protest held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday, he said, “Shame on all the Dalit leaders within the Congress party. We demand that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has wronged Dalits, should resign.”

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims that he is being harassed by the BJP because he belongs to the Backward Classes. If that’s the case, then who is the Prime Minister of this country? He is also from a Backward Class. But unlike you, he is not corrupt. He is spotless,” Narayanaswamy professed.

“We will not rest until Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigns,” he declared, adding that they will not stop fighting until the stain of corruption is erased and CM Siddaramaiah is sent home.

Narayanaswamy questioned the Chief Minister, asking, “Didn’t you purchase government land? Do you have any sense? You have no sense. Once you were proud to be called a tiger, but now you sit here in disgrace. No matter how much whitener you apply, you won’t become clean. Please resign and leave.”

“The entire state is against CM Siddaramaiah. The issues surrounding the funds reserved for Dalits, the Valmiki Tribal Board scam, and the MUDA case all pertain to the Dalit community. If the Congress party is digging a grave for Dalits, is it right for the religious leaders to sit on that grave and support them?” he asked, indirectly targeting community seers for supporting CM Siddaramaiah.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, CN Ashwath Narayan demanded that CM Siddaramaiah immediately resign for the welfare of the people and the state.

“We must raise awareness among the public against this corrupt government. It is our duty to fight every day,” he stated.

Criticising the government, he said, “Looting is the policy of the Congress government. Even if they are caught red-handed, they won’t resign. They don’t respect the sentiments of the people. They cling to power in an outrageous manner.”

“They hold the Constitution in their hands and talk about rights, but they don’t talk about their duties and responsibilities. They don’t respect the spirit of the Constitution,” Narayan asserted.

“These people have become arrogant; their obstinacy has increased. They talk about creating a Bangladesh-like situation, call the Governor unworthy, and threaten to storm Raj Bhavan and attack,” he condemned.

BJP MLC, N Ravikumar said that if CM Siddaramaiah has any courage or strength, he should hand over the investigation of the cases to the CBI.

“White ink was applied to the request for alternative plots in Vijayanagara locality in Mysuru. If the white ink wasn’t applied during your government’s tenure, you should swear to this in the presence of Lord Manjunatha at Dharmasthala,” he challenged CM Siddaramaiah.

BJP MLC Bharathi Shetty remarked sarcastically, “Congress leaders, the Chief Minister of the Congress government, are thieves and corrupt. But, who would ever admit to being a thief?”

Bengaluru MLAs and MLCs participated in the BJP’s protest.