MUDA case: CM’s wife did not return sites out of fear, says K’taka HM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday clarified that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife did not return the 14 allotted sites to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) out of fear.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, HM Parameshwara made the statement while answering a question on whether Parvathy Siddaramaiah’s move of returning the 14 plots was prompted by fear as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched a probe into the MUDA case.

When asked about the BJP’s claim that CM Siddaramaiah was now scared, HM Parameshwara stated, “Let the BJP say anything. They have taken a call to return the sites. The sites were surrendered by the CM’s wife as she was feeling that her husband was being targeted politically because of her.”

“The question of returning the sites out of fear or for any other reason does not arise. The act of returning the plots might have been delayed. However, sometimes though it is late, correct decisions are made,” he stated while answering a question.

“All 136 MLAs of the Congress party are standing firmly with CM Siddaramaiah. The Congress party will stand with him in any eventuality. This has been clarified by the high command as well as by us. The AICC President has also stated this,” HM Parameshwara stated on Tuesday.

“CM Siddaramaiah had only issued an oral statement regarding compensation of Rs 62 crore for his family’s acquired land. However, he did not give it in writing, making a claim for it. CM Siddaramaiah made the statement while giving a speech,” he said.

He added, “They have clarified why the plots were returned. The CM’s wife has maintained that her husband is being targeted with false charges and that’s why she is returning the sites.”

When asked whether the investigation by the ED is causing a setback to the Lokayukta’s probe, he maintained that the matter would be dealt with by the Lokayukta and they have to give their opinion about it.

“We always stated that the Opposition parties are carrying out politics in the MUDA case. Now it is proved. First, with the help of agencies they want to mentally harass CM Siddaramaiah. Second, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election speech spoke about the MUDA case. It shows the issue has become political,” he stated.

He added that the BJP and JD(S) together were trying to destabilise the Congress government.

“The FIR has already been filed by the ED and the investigation has begun. The Chief Minister has clarified that he has no objections to an investigation against him. Let them continue the probe,” HM Parameshwara stated.

Dwelling on the issue of return of the plots by Parvathy Siddaramaiah, he said, “We have to wait and see the legal developments after she returns the allotted sites to MUDA. Whatever you do is criticised. If the sites are returned it is criticised and even if legal action is taken in this regard, there is an objection.”

In a surprising development, Parvathy Siddaramaiah who is named as the second accused in the MUDA case, returned the 14 sites allotted to her, back to the authority on Monday.

She also requested the media and leaders not to drag women from political families who stay away from politics into controversies for the sake of rivalry and hurt their dignity and reputation.



