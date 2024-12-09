MUDA case: Should we hang ourselves, says K’taka Minister Byrathi Suresh

Belagavi: Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh reacting angrily to the letter by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Lokayukta in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, said on Monday that should ‘we hang ourselves’.

“After allegations regarding the MUDA case were made during the last session, we formed a committee under the retired Justice P.N. Desai to look into the matter. The case is also being investigated by the court. What else can we do? Should we hang ourselves,” the minister told media persons.

He further added: “Why should the Enforcement Directorate (ED) write a letter to the Lokayukta in the MUDA case? If the ED is writing letters, why should there be a court trial? The ED is not the court. The ED has given its opinion. Their opinion will be considered by the court.”

The minister said that the case is coming up before the court on Tuesday (December 10) and the Double Division Bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria is taking up the matter.

“The decision will be taken after consideration of all factors. The judicial system is alive in this country,” he claimed.

He alleged that the BJP and JD-S leaders claim that farmers have issues and there is a crisis in the north Karnataka region.

“They also allege that no development work is taking place. Instead of getting the attention of the government, they are indulging in petty politics. They should stop these things which are done for political reasons and discussions need to be done in the session over the development and towards resolving the issues pertaining to the interests of the state,” he said.

He added that the opposition has to advise the government constructively, adding that the government is ready for any debate.

“If the opposition raises constructive issues and guides the government towards taking up initiatives, we will welcome it,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) letter to the Lokayukta a day before the Karnataka High Court hearing was intended to influence the judiciary.

Siddaramaiah is the prime accused in the MUDA case. His wife Parvathi is named as the second accused. Minister Suresh is charged with rushing to Mysuru city in a helicopter and taking away all crucial documents related to the MUDA case over alleged illegal site allotments to Siddaramaiah’s family and burning them.

The High Court directed the Lokayukta to submit an investigation report by December 24.



