MUDA scam: Karnataka Lokayukta seeks more time to submit final report

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta, which is probing the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam matter in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was named as one of the accused, has sought more time from the court to submit the final report.

Considering the plea, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru has posted the matter for hearing on February 24.

The counsel representing the prosecution submitted that Lokayukta ADGP A. Subramanyeshwara Rao is reviewing the report and requested additional time for submission due to technical reasons.

Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh had submitted the MUDA scam report to Lokayukta ADGP Subramanyeshwara Rao on February 13, following the directions of the High Court bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna.

According to sources, the final report on the MUDA scam consists of 550 pages across five volumes. The legal cell of the Lokayukta will examine the report and decide whether to file a charge sheet or submit a closure report.

Sources stated that the investigation has indicated that there was no political influence found in the allotment of 14 sites by the MUDA to CM Siddaramaiah’s family.

A comprehensive investigation has been conducted over the allotment of 14 sites to CM’s family and about the ownership of the land belonging to the fourth accused, J. Devaraju.

When asked whether he will get a clean chit in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, CM Siddaramaiah on Monday responded: “I do not have any information regarding this.”

The Karnataka High Court on February 6 had rejected the petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The development has proved to be a significant boost for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is named as accused number one in the case, ahead of the Budget session.

The verdict, which came amid the opposition BJP’s taunts that his tenure will end by November, has provided him with much-needed relief and strengthened his position within the party.

The decision also allows CM Siddaramaiah to face the opposition with confidence during the Budget session, scheduled to be held in the first week of March.

The Congress-led government had faced allegations of cutting short the session’s duration to avoid discussions on the MUDA scam.



