MUDA scam: Why such a haste to sanction probe only in my case, asks Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Criticising Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s move to accord sanction to open probe against him in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday sought to know why so much haste has been shown in his case while “no sanction was issued against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in a similar case”.

Addressing a press conference after an emergency Cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah said: “Why is the sanction not given against the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy in spite of the Lokayukta petition against him? Why haste in my case? T.J. Abraham, the petitioner, submitted a complaint on July 26 at 11.30 a.m. and by 10 p.m. on the same day, the showcause notice was issued. There is a petition dated November 23, 2011 by the Lokayukta against Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy with the Governor’s office.

“In my case, it is a petition submitted by an individual. The Lokayukta in its petition to the Governor had stated that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has given permission for Sai Venkateshwara Minerals for mining in 550 acres and valuable resources are being looted. The role of Kumaraswamy is proved in the preliminary investigation. The investigation has been conducted. In the MUDA case, no investigation was conducted, there was no role, there is no letter or order by me,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The Karnataka Chief Minister further said: “Prima facie, it looks that the Governor had not done it independently. He has done it at the behest of the BJP, JD-S, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra and the Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka. The petition seeking prosecution against former BJP minister Shashikala Jolle by the Lokayukta was submitted on December 9, 2021, with the Governor.

“The petition seeking prosecution against former BJP minister Murugesh Nirani was sought on February 26, 2024. The Lokayukta claimed in the petition that he is directly involved in a corruption case. After a detailed investigation, the Lokayukta sought permission for prosecution against former BJP minister G. Janardhana Reddy in a disproportionate assets case. However, the Governor has not given permission yet,” CM Siddaramaiah pointed out.

"It clearly shows that the sanction by the Governor is totally unnecessary, illegal and politically motivated. This should be known to the people of the state and in this backdrop an emergency Cabinet meeting was convened," he added.




