Mulki Police Bust LSD Trafficking Ring, 2 Arrested

Mangaluru: Mulki police have made a significant bust, seizing drugs and a vehicle from two individuals accused of selling and trafficking commercial quantities of LSD. Adil and Mohammad Nihal M.P., both from Kerala and students at a local college, were caught targeting students to sell the drugs.

The successful operation was made possible by reliable information received by PSI Anita H.B. from informants. Following Assistant Commissioner of Police Srikanth K.’s directions, PSI Anita H.B., and her team seized 26 LSD star script drugs valued at approximately 78,000 rupees, two Apple iPhones, and a car bearing registration number KL-1-CIT-4476.

The accused were apprehended in the Koppal area of Oldangadi village at 9:15 AM on October 5, 2024. They have been presented before the court, which has ordered judicial custody.