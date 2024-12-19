Mulki Revenue Inspector Arrested by Lokayukta for Accepting Bribe

Mangaluru: In a significant development highlighting corruption within government offices, G.S. Dinesh, a revenue inspector in Mulki Taluk, was apprehended by the Lokayukta officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. The incident has raised serious concerns about transparency and accountability within public services.

The case originated last year when a complainant applied to the office of the Tahsildar of Mulki Taluk, seeking the inclusion of heirs’ names in the title deed of a property belonging to the complainant’s late grandmother, Padmavathi. Following standard procedure, the application was forwarded to the revenue inspector’s office for processing. It was at this juncture that Inspector Dinesh reportedly solicited a substantial bribe in exchange for facilitating the inclusion of the names in the title deed.

Refusing to engage in corrupt practices, the complainant promptly reported the matter to the Lokayukta police station in Mangaluru, thereby triggering an investigation into the allegations.

On December 19, 2024, acting upon the intelligence gathered from the complainant, Lokayukta officials conducted a sting operation at Surathkal junction. Dinesh was apprehended while accepting the bribe, and he has since been taken into custody for further interrogation.

The operation was executed under the supervision of M.A. Nataraja, Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangaluru Division. The team involved in the operation included Police Inspector Gana P. Kumar, along with his colleagues Amanullah A., Suresh Kumar P., and Chandrasekhar K.N.