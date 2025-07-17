Multi-Crore Fraudster Rohan Saldanha Arrested in Mangaluru, Lavish Residence Unveiled

Mangaluru: Rohan Saldanha, a resident of Jeppinamogaru, has been apprehended by Mangaluru police on charges of multi-crore fraud. The arrest followed a raid on Saldanha’s opulent residence, revealing a network of deception and a lifestyle funded by illicit gains.

The operation, led by Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy and ACP Ravish Nayak, culminated in Saldanha’s arrest late Thursday night. Saldanha is accused of defrauding wealthy businessmen by soliciting funds under false pretenses, promising substantial loans and lucrative land deals. He allegedly lured victims with the prospect of loans up to ₹500 crore, extracting sums ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 4 crore as commission and stamp duty before disappearing.

The subsequent search of Saldanha’s residence unveiled the extravagant scale of his operations. Authorities described the house as a “wonderland,” showcasing a collection of expensive plants valued at Rs 3-5 lakh each, and a stock of premium champagnes and intoxicating beverages. Investigators have uncovered a transaction of Rs 40 crore within a single account over three months, raising concerns about the extent of Saldanha’s illicit wealth.

The residence was equipped with advanced security measures, including CCTV surveillance and multiple hidden rooms, allowing Saldanha to evade those seeking repayment. Reports indicate that even the walls of the house concealed secret passages, with cupboard-like structures functioning as concealed doorways to other rooms.

“He shows the visitors lands worth crores. He says he will give loans of Rs 500 crores, Rs 600 crores, and Rs 400 crores. Initially, he swindles four to five crores in the name of commission and stamp duty,” a police statement revealed.

Mangaluru police have registered a case and are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the full scope of Saldanha’s fraudulent activities and identify any potential accomplices. The investigation is ongoing.