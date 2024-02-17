Murder Attempt on 29-year-old Youth in Ullal, Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested the accused in connection with the murder attempt on a youth while he was on his motorbike on February 16.

The arrested has been identified as Muzammil.

According to sources, on February 16 morning when Mohammad Arif was on his way to Kumpala from Kolya. The accused Muzammil along with Nisar were riding on opposite side. When Arif reached near Kolya, both Muzammil and Nisar waylaid his bike and used foul language. Muzammil took out a knife and stabbed Arif while Nisar stopped Arif from escaping from the spot.

After stabbing Arif, both the accused fled from the spot. Local youth Shravan and Utham shifted Arif to the hospital in Derlakatte.

As soon as the Ullal police got information they acted Swiftly and arrested Muzammil. Search is on for Nisar.