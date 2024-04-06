Murder Attempt on Panjimogeru Razia’s Husband, Critical

Mangaluru: Panjimogeru murder victim Razia’s husband is said to be in critical condition after he was assaulted by a man in Ullal here, on April 6.

Hamid is the husband of Razia who was murdered along with her daughter 13 years ago in Panjimogeru and was residing in a rented house in Ullal.

On April 6, Hamid was stabbed by a man, and his condition is said to be critical. Hamid was rushed to the hospital for treatment. It is learnt that financial matters led to the stabbing of Hamid.

Ullal police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Hamid’s wife Razia and daughter Fatima were murdered on June 28, 2011. After 13 years of the crime, the accused have still not been traced. The case was handed over to the CID but the accused are still at large.