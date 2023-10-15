Music director Hamsalekha inaugurates 414th Dasara festivities in Mysuru

Mysuru: Well known music director Hamsalekha on Sunday inaugurated the 414th Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ministerial colleagues, Hamsalekha lit the traditional lamp and showered flower petals on the deity of Chamundeshwari, marking the formal start of the ten-day long festivities.

The historic City of Mysuru is decked up for the annual festival that features a host of programmes including cultural programmes at Mysuru Palace premises, flower show, Dasara exhibition, food festival, wrestling competitions, air show, poets conference etc.

The festival concludes on October 24 with Vijayadashami or Dasara procession and a torch light parade at Bannimantap grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamsalekha demanded sister district concept to promote Kannada language and commerce and industrial activities.

Meanwhile, Private Dasara celebrations started at Mysuru palace. Chamundeshwari MLA GT Devegowda presided over the event.