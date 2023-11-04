‘Music Is My First Love’- Actress &Singer Ester Noronha at St Aloysius PUC ‘Musical Day 2023’

‘Music Is My First Love’- Actress, Singer, an Alumnus of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru Ester Valeria Noronha at St Aloysius PUC ‘Musical Day 2023’ , where she was the Chief Guest

Mangaluru: Without music, life would be a mistake. Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. Music is a language that doesn’t speak in particular words. It speaks in emotions, and if it’s in the bones, it’s in the bones. Music in itself is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we’re from, everyone loves music. Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without. Music is to the soul what words are to the mind. Music is the literature of the heart; it commences where speech ends.

“Music is the strongest form of magic”- as said by American singer/rocker Marilyn Manson has very effectively cemented this long standing idea through his thought that music has stood undefeated and glorious since time immemorial. Indeed, music can take us to another zone, a zone that is free from the inevitable sadness and trauma that life offers us otherwise. It has the inexplicable power to unite people from all walks of life, regardless of how different a life each person lives. And after all, at the end of the day, it all boils down to music that we can relate to, music that makes us feel a certain way that cannot be put into words, music that goes through the ears but straight to the heart and music that makes us feel like we have run from home, without even leaving it. And that, indeed, is magic.

And for that matter, at St Aloysius Pre University College- Mangaluru, the students were given an opportunity to be a part of this magic that they call music, either by producing it or simply by experiencing what is being put in front of them. Where words fail, music speaks and the true beauty of music is that it connects people. It carries a meaningful message and the musicians are messengers who heal the soul. An exuberant musical saga, Musical Day 2023 was celebrated at St Aloysius PU College with the bands and singers grooving to the latest numbers. The Day was dedicated to letting go of everything and drowning in the ocean of pure rhythm, beats, melody as budding musicians of St Aloysius PUC “Unleashed The Power of Music” at this mega musical extravaganza on the open-air stage ” Pretorium”.

As Aldous Huxley puts it “After silence, that which comes nearest to expressing the inexpressible is music”. Music they say is the universal language of humankind and every student had a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talents on this special occasion. The programme began with the escorting of the dignitaries to the dais by the staff coordinators, Ms. Smitha Pereira and Ms. Desma Menezes. The Chief Guest, Ms. Ester Valeria Noronha was accompanied by the President and Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ; Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ; Finance Officer Rev. Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ and Campus Minister, Fr Antony Derrick SJ; The Vice Principals, Muralikrishna GM and Ms. Vilma Fernandes along with the Deans Dr. Pradeep M. and Ms. Kiran Shetty, the student convenors Hans Malcolm D’Souza and Preemal Keerthi Noronha graced the occasion with their esteemed presence.

The Musical day morning was bright and welcoming, so were the audience filled with the bright passion for music that awaited a warm welcome address delivered by Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, the Principal of the College. He acknowledged the students’ outstanding accomplishments in various fields and emphasized that the campus had provided them with a platform to grow. He commended the student community for their dedicated efforts in making the Musical Day a resounding success.

The Chief Guest, Ms. Ester Valeria Noronha, an actress, singer and is an alumnus of SAPUC. She has acted in Telugu, Kannada and Konkani films and is a recipient of several prestigious awards. She spoke on the therapeutic power of music and shared her personal experiences and passion for both music and life itself. She motivated the audience, emphasizing that there are no limits to what one can achieve in their pursuit of talent and success, encouraging them to explore numerous roles on their journey.

” Music is my first Love, apart from acting, singing and other co curricular activities. Music is the language of our heart. Listening to music takes away stress and headaches go away. During my college days here at this institution, apart from my academics I was involved in other activities which helped me to reach where I am now.. Students should avail all the opportunities SAC provides, like today’s musical day which is a great initiative. Music and academics can easily co-exist. Music is a stress buster and an energiser. It will make you sharp and give you an unique identity. So, whatever career you are into, you’ll be a Rock Star. Be the master of pitch and rhythm which are the backbone of singing. I assure you the real satisfaction and people turning towards you to see a Real Maestro. Have a great Music Day” added Ester Noronha, who graced the stage with her renditions of ‘Memories’ and ‘Despacito,’ accompanied by the College Band, which called for encores from the revelers.

Fr Melwin Pinto SJ underscored the significance of music in everyone’s lives, highlighting that music is understood differently in moments of joy and reflection. He stated that when one is in a happy mood we understand the music, but when we are in a pensive mood we understand the lyrics. “St Aloysius PUC stage has provided a platform to unleash your talents- so unleash your talents, and show the world your geniuses. Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife- and will help dissolve your perplexities and purify your character and sensibilities, and in time of care and sorrow, will keep a fountain of joy alive in you.This event has brought unity between all of us through music. I am proud that our students have shined well in academics, and also in sports and co-curricular events. Have fun during this musical extravaganza” added Rector.

Staff Coordinator Ms Smitha Pereira proposed the vote of thanks, and the formal inaugural programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Jovita Emmanuel, a PCMD student.The unfurling of the ribbons on a gigantic violin to the sound of music set the tone for the inauguration of the Musical day celebration. The day continued with incredible performances by talented Aloysian bands, mesmerizing dance acts, and a mass Baila dance.

These performances served as a testament to the healing power of music, uniting hearts and souls, and bringing everyone together in harmony. The St Aloysius PUC campus was charged with not just music but also the excitement of every Aloysians who witnessed the BIGGEST Musical Extravaganza of the year. The PUC students staging this vibrant musical show mesmerized the crowd to feel the vibes of music. These Young Boys & Girls Simply Rocked!