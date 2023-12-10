Muslim personal law says women have share in inheritance: Scholars



Lucknow: Islamic scholars have said that Muslim personal law mandates that women — mother, sister, wife, daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, stepsister, grandmother and great-grandmother — should get shares in inheritance as directed by holy Quran.

Islamic scholar Maulana Nasrullah Nadwi, while speaking at a conference of Tafheem-e-Shariat (Understanding of Shariyat), organised under the aegis of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) at Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal in Lucknow on Saturday evening, addressed the issue of women’s role in the structure of the family.

Speaking on the subject of ‘Women’s Share in Inheritance’, Maulana Mohammad Nasrullah Nadwi, who is also the secretary of Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal, said, “Islam is the first religion which has given women a share in the property of their parents, husband and son as per Shariah.

“Muslim personal law mandates that shares in the inheritance be given to mother, sister, wife, daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, step-sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, as instructed by Quran,” he informed.

Maulana Mohammad Omar Abidin Qasmi on the subject of Khula Shariah Nukta Nazar, said, “Islamic Sharia has given the right and authority to woman to terminate the marriage through Khula, if her husband subjects her to oppression and deprives her of her rights.”

High Court advocate Sheikh Saud Raees added, “It has been mentioned in the Shariat Application Act, 1937 that the cases in which both the parties are Muslims and those cases relate to Nikah, Khula, Faskh, Tafreek, Talaq, Iddat, Nafka, inheritance, will, Hiba, Vilayat, Rizaat, Hazanat and Waqf, should be decided under Muslim personal law only.”