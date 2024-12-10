My mentor, Krishna brought Silicon city recognition to Bengaluru: Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Expressing his grief over the demise of S.M. Krishna, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that he was his mentor and an internationally renowned statesman who brought the Silicon City recognition to Bengaluru.

S.M. Krishna, former Karnataka chief minister and a veteran politician, passed away on Tuesday in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

In his statement to the media, Shivakumar said, “The loss of S.M. Krishna, my political mentor, has caused immense sorrow. A guiding star of Karnataka’s political landscape has fallen.” Krishna is known as the godfather of Shivakumar in politics.

Shivakumar further described S.M. Krishna as a gentleman, a learned politician, and a visionary dreamer, who climbed the political ladder step by step with great care.

Krishna transformed the Bengaluru that Kempegowda built into a globally renowned city. By making Bengaluru the Silicon City and an IT-BT hub, S.M. Krishna made a far-sighted and significant contribution to the nation’s economy, Shivakumar underlined.

He was a pioneer who laid the foundation for several welfare projects, including the Metro Rail and Devanahalli International Airport. As an administrator, he maintained a balance between industrial and agricultural development, ensuring equal opportunities for both sectors, Shivakumar remembered.

When it came to the state’s interests, he set aside differences and brought all parties together. He was a dedicated worker who always thought of the development of the state and the nation, he praised.

“We have read about Krishna from the Dwapara Yuga, but S.M. Krishna lived among us as a modern statesman just like that Krishna,” D.K. Shivakumar recalled.

He shared that during S.M. Krishna’s political prime, he guided him, offering support during difficult times, correcting mistakes, and encouraging him for his good work. His ideas and thoughts served as a bridge between the new and old generations.

S.M. Krishna was a leader who fought for the state’s interests, even willing to lose power over the Cauvery water issue. The state has lost a son of the Cauvery, Shivakumar noted.

D.K. Shivakumar prayed for S.M. Krishna’s soul to rest in eternal peace and for God to grant strength to his family, friends, supporters, and well-wishers to bear this loss.

Family sources confirmed that his final rites would be conducted on the premises of the Cafe Coffee Day at Somanahalli, his birthplace. The cleaning work has been taken up on the premises for this purpose.

Krishna had built a huge bungalow in Somanahalli which he liked the most. He had gifted the house to his son-in-law late V.G. Siddartha’s Cafe Coffee Day (CCD). Siddartha was the founder of the CCD. Whenever Krishna came down to Maddur, he used to spend quality time here. The preparations for final rites were being done on two-and-half acres. Krishna had visited the CCD unit two months ago, stated family sources.



