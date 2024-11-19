Nach Sobhann Begins ‘Baila-Hop’ Dance Training Program

Mangaluru: “My Dance career began with Mandd Sobhann’s Nach Sobhann. I’ve spent the 8 years of my Youth Learning and Performing Baila. While numerous institutions offer training in Western dance forms, mastering Folk forms, and Baila necessitates joining an institution like Mandd Sobhann, where one receives rigorous and disciplined training. I wish you all the best”, said Pramod Alva, a renowned Dancer and Choreographer. He addressed the audience at Kalangann during the inauguration of the ‘Baila-Hop Dance Training’ program on 19-11-2024, symbolically commencing the event by unveiling anklets from beneath a bed of flowers and jingling them.

“Sumell and Kalakul are very lively. Now, with the initiation of this training program, Nach Sobhann has been revitalized. You need to put in maximum effort and learn with discipline. Following the completion of this training, I encourage you to pursue further training and excel in the field of dance”, said Mandd Sobhann Gurkar Eric Ozario, extending his best wishes to the students.

In his introductory address, Nach Sobhann Leader Rahul Pinto welcomed the attendees, provided a retrospective on the journey of Nach Sobhann, and outlined the work plan for the Baila-Hop Training Program.

Mandd Sobhann President Louis Pinto graced the stage with his presence. The event was skilfully compered by Delitia Pereira, who also expressed gratitude to all present.

The Baila-Hop Training Program is an intensive 40-hour dance course, focusing on teaching Konkani Baila and Western Hip-Hop dance forms. Esteemed trainers will be conducting master classes, offering trainees opportunities to perform in stage shows, music nights, album videos, movies, and more.



