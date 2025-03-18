Nagpur violence: K’taka Cong, BJP spar over Aurangzeb’s grave

Bengaluru: Responding to the violence in Maharashtra’s Nagpur over Aurangzeb’s tomb, the Karnataka Congress has criticised objections to the grave’s existence. The BJP has stated that maintaining Aurangzeb’s grave is against the country’s interests.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA, C.N. Ashwath Narayan stated, “Aurangzeb was an invader who destroyed our culture, religion and beliefs. Having the grave of such a person is against the interests of our country. There is a lot of ill-will regarding Aurangzeb’s reign. We cannot glorify what he did to our country, and that is why people are questioning the existence of his grave.”

“That is the sentiment of the people,” he emphasised.

Responding to Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks that while the world is discussing Artificial Intelligence, the BJP is focussed on Aurangzeb, Narayan countered, “What stops Congress leaders from raising these issues? Why can’t Priyank talk about it? The nation should always come first. How can we build our country while glorifying Aurangzeb? He was an invader who destroyed our country.”

“It is because of people like Priyank Kharge that our country is still suffering,” he claimed.

He further criticised the Karnataka government, saying, “What is their government doing about Artificial Intelligence, IT, and education? They are only interested in politics. They want to use treasury funds to fulfil their political ambitions, and they are acting against the interests of Karnataka and society.”

On the issue of illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Narayan stated, “Illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals is taking place, and while some strong measures have been implemented, much more needs to be done.”

Home Minister G. Parameshwara should initiate action, he added.

Refuting Priyank Kharge’s claim that Vinayak Savarkar had defeated Dr B.R. Ambedkar in an election, Narayan said, “There is no truth in his statement. The BJP is more than willing to take up this challenge and show the people how the Congress party and late Prime Minister Nehru treated Ambedkar. This topic has been repeatedly raised by the BJP. Priyank Kharge only indulges in ‘hit-and-run’ politics. He provides mere lip service with no real action. Let his work and policies speak for themselves.”

Meanwhile, Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge, speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, commented on the Nagpur violence, saying, “BJP leaders need to decide whether they want to take the country forward or backward. While the entire world is talking about free trade and Artificial Intelligence, BJP leaders are still talking about Aurangzeb. What is this nonsense? What will be achieved by digging up graves and bringing them down?”

“Will history change? Will the present change? Will the future of India or its youth change? I think the BJP has lost its sense of priorities. They don’t know what to discuss or what should be the country’s focus. A Bloomberg report states that more than 100 crore people do not have extra income to spend,” Kharge criticised.

“Will destroying the grave or tomb of any emperor improve anyone’s life? Why are they living in the past? People have elected them to focus on the present and shape a better future for the youth. While the whole world is discussing Artificial Intelligence, they are fixated on Aurangzeb. These leaders should be ashamed,” Kharge lashed out.

Responding to state BJP leaders’ remarks that Bengaluru should not become like Bangladesh, Kharge said, “It’s agreed that Bengaluru should not turn into Bangladesh. But how are Bangladeshi nationals entering Bengaluru when we don’t even share an International Border? Who is responsible for this? Whose duty is it to safeguard the country’s borders?”

Taking a swipe at the Union Home Minister he stated, “You claim to be the most powerful Home Minister after Sardar Patel, so how can you not protect our borders? Why are our borders so porous? How are Bangladeshis entering Karnataka from BJP-ruled states? How are Afghans and Pakistanis making their way to Bengaluru?”

Kharge continued, “What happened to Ajit Doval? What is the Ministry of Home Affairs doing? What is the BJP at the Centre doing? What is happening in BJP-ruled states? Instead of making baseless accusations in legislative sessions, BJP leaders in Karnataka should take these concerns up with their high command.”



