Namaz Prayer Allegation in Gangolli Panchayat: Hindu Organization Protests Against Congress

Kundapur: A significant controversy has emerged in Gangolli village panchayat following allegations that a Maulvi was invited to conduct Namaz prayers within the premises of the panchayat office. In response, the Hindu Hitrakshana Samiti organized a protest outside the panchayat office, vocally condemning the incident and demanding accountability.

The demonstration saw participation from Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole, who expressed his discontent with the Congress party and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Gantihole accused the Congress of compromising its principles and forging an unethical alliance with the SDPI, purportedly for the sake of political leverage.

In his remarks, Gantihole asserted that the Congress party has been making concessions to the SDPI, which he alleged has been implicated in regional cattle theft cases. He criticized the Congress for extending a warm welcome to SDPI leaders and for allegedly collaborating to influence the Gangolli gram panchayat elections.

Furthermore, the MLA claimed that the Congress has permitted the SDPI to conduct Namaz prayers within government buildings, including the panchayat office. He cautioned that the Hindu community would not endorse what he termed as “politics of appeasement” and expressed a firm stance against such practices.

The protest at the Gangolli gram panchayat office drew a considerable crowd, with participants raising their voices in unison, calling for appropriate action against those deemed responsible for the alleged invitation to conduct prayers. The incident has sparked a broader debate regarding religious practices in governmental spaces and the implications of political alliances in the region.