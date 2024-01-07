Namma Bengaluru to host Universal First Age Category International Children Chess Tournament in June-July

Bengaluru: Here is the big news for all the chess lovers. For the first time Namma Bengaluru is hosting the Universal First Age Category International Children Chess Tournament in June-July. Chess prodigies from several countries will mesmerise the chess lovers with their smart moves.

Speaking at the inaugural event of Universal First Age Category Children state level Chess Tournament which held on Sunday at Universal Campus, Gururayanapura, Koluru, Ramohalli of Bengaluru, R Upendra Shetty, Chairman of the UGI, Bengaluru made an announcement in this regard.

“With the aim of providing a perfect platform for the child chess talents, we are hosting this international event,” he said.

Mascot of the first Bangalore International Grandmasters Open Chess Tournament which will be held between January 18 and 26 at Kanteerava Indoor stadium of the city was also unveiled on the occasion.

“Chess needs patronage. We are here to support this ancient Indian game. India has the world’s best chess players. This tournament will definitely help the young minds to start playing and enjoying chess,” said Shetty.

Sudarshan Channangihalli, Editor, Vijaya Karnataka daily inaugurated the chess tournament in which over 400 participants from across the state participated.

Aravind Shastry, Secretary, Karnataka State Chess Association(KSCA), Jayapal Chandaadi, Founder president, KDCA, Sowmya MV, President, The Bengaluru Urban District Chess Association (BUDCA), Lokesh N, Viyum Chess Academy, Sripad KV, Chief Arbitrator, and others were present.