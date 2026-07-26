Nandan Nilekani panel formed to ‘fix’ PM Modi’s ‘image’: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday dismissed the constitution of a task force on exam reforms, headed by Nandan Nilekani, as an exercise aimed to “fix” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “compromised image”.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge Communications, took to social media to criticise the creation of the task force.

“Friends, in June 2024, after it bungled multiple examinations including NEET-UG, the Modi Government constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts headed by Dr K Radhakrishnan to ‘ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations’,” wrote Ramesh on X.

“In July 2026, after the Modi Government has yet again bungled the NEET-UG and other examinations, it has constituted a ‘High Powered Task Force’ to focus on examination reform,” he said.

“The Modi Government has still not finished implementing the K Radhakrishnan Committee’s 101 recommendations. Indeed, for most of the two years between the 2024 and 2026 paper leaks, it didn’t even appoint a full-time Director General for the National Testing Agency,” said Ramesh.

“This is ultimately only a High-Powered attempt to fix the Pradhan Mantri’s irretrievably compromised image,” said the Congress MP, referring to the constitution of the Nilekani-led task force.

Earlier, PM Modi announced the constitution of a task force on exam reforms under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The Prime Minister said that the report of the task force will be used for taking steps to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations.

The decision to rope in Nilekani, who is the brain behind Aadhaar number, comes a day after a students’ agitation against alleged paper leaks concluded following the resignation by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Apart from technology expert Nilekani, the task force will include former ISRO Chairman S. Somnath, former IB Director Tapan Deka, IIT Chennai Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and Logistics Expert Amrit Lal Meena, an official statement said.