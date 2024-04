Narendra Modi to be the first PM to address poll rally in Bengal’s Raiganj on Tuesday



Kolkata: The excitement is palpable at Raiganj in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district over the election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on Tuesday, considering that it will be the first-ever public meeting by a sitting Prime Minister in the area.

District BJP President Basudeb Sarkar said, “We expect a massive gathering of around 1 lakh people for the Prime Minister’s rally on Tuesday. It will be the first time that a Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Raiganj. So the excitement among the people is huge. Even the supporters of the rival political parties are excited.”

PM Modi has already addressed several election rallies in West Bengal, which started even before the Election Commission announced the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At every rally, the Prime Minister launched scathing attacks against the ruling Trinamool Congress, especially on the events of sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

State BJP sources said the party leaders are also expecting the Prime Minister to refer to the attack on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district on April 6 during his speech on Tuesday.