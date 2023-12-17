‘Nari Shakti’- a All India NCC Girls Mega Cycle Rally to Mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ reaches Mluru



Mangaluru: To mark the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and to celebrate “NARI SHAKTI” an “ALL INDIA NCC GIRLS MEGA CYCLE RALLY” conducted by the DG NCC, in which around 20 NCC Girl Cadets are taking part reached the Talapady Check Post on Saturday 16 December and after a day halt in Mangaluru, the team left to Honnavar/Goa on Sunday 17 December 2023 at 6 am from War Memorial Kadri, Mangaluru.3. The Mega Cycle rally was Flagged off by Army Veteran Brig I N Rai and other veterans from KPT war memorial and was supported and assisted by Traffic Police, Mangaluru D.K. for safety and security of the Mega Cycle rally.

The Cycle rally commenced from Kanyakumari on 08 Dec 2023 and it will culminate at Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day 2024. 18 Karnataka Battalion, Mangalore and 21 Karnataka Battalion, Udupi from NCC Group Mangaluru organized its smooth conduct from Talapady to Mangaluru, and then to Honnavar, proceeding to Goa.

The cycle rally is being led by Brigadier Narendra Charaag, Gp Cdr, NCC Gp Vadodara and Col V M Singh, CO, 20 Gujarat Battalion along with one Junior Commissioned Officer; two Commissioned Officers; Five Civilian staff; and 15 NCC Girl cadets, from a college in Gujarat. To commemorate Vijay Diwas and to highlight the indomitable spirit of women, the Indian Army launched the ‘Nari Shakti’- a Women’s Empowerment Initiative. The team celebrated the decisive victory of the Armed Forces in the Kargil War and paid tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation at the War memorial Mangaluru.

Team Mangalorean compliments the entire team for taking up such a challenging journey which highlights qualities of determination, Nari Shakti and the vital role played by women in nation-building. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Brigadier Narendra Charaag, Gp Cdr, NCC Gp Vadodara said, ” Through this initiative, we wanted to show the men that women are also capable of doing the activities that men can do. This rally is all about Women Empowerment and we want to show others that women are also capable of shining and achieving success”.

One of the girl riders narrated about their journey so far in a video recording incorporated here. Team Mangalorean wishes the Nari Shakti team a safe journey till they reach back to Delhi, and wishes them all success in this adventurous journey. Good Luck!