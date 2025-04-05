National Conference ‘Embracing Hope and Strength: A Journey Towards Healing’

Mangalore: OASIS 2025, a National Conference themed “Embracing Hope and Strength: A Journey Towards Healing,” was successfully organized by the Family Cosmos Forum PG Department of Social Work in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) School of Social Work (Autonomous), Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru on April 4. The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony at Maria Paiva Hall, setting the tone for an insightful and engaging day. The program began with a welcome address by Ms. Ramya, Assistant Professor, Department of MSW, followed by Dr. Meena Monteiro, Dean PG Studies, who introduced the conference theme. The ceremony was formally inaugurated by Dr. Jacinta D’Souza, former Principal of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, through the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and wisdom. In her inaugural address, Dr. Jacinta D’Souza emphasized the significance of healing through peace, quoting Plato: “If you want to heal the body, you must heal the mind first.” Following this, Dr. Janardhana N., Professor, Department of Psychiatric Social Work, NIMHANS, Bangalore, delivered an inspiring keynote address, stressing the profound connection between dreams and hope with his words, “There is no dream without hope, there is no hope without a dream.” In her presidential address, Ms. Cecilia F. Goveas reflected on the challenges and losses that test human resilience, highlighting the enduring strength that allows individuals to navigate adversity. The session concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Lenisha, Convenor, Family Cosmos Forum, acknowledging the collective efforts of all those who contributed to the event’s success.

The conference proceeded with a highly engaging session by Dr. Premanand Professor, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, St Agnes Centre of PG, Studies & Research, on “Spiritual and Holistic Approaches to Healing Mind, Body, and Spirit.” In his address, Dr. Premanand congratulated the organizers and delved into the concepts of spiritual and holistic healing, elaborating on the different approaches that contribute to overall well-being. The session was both insightful and interactive, culminating in a dynamic Q&A session, where participants actively engaged in discussions and sought clarity on various aspects of healing.

The second session, led by Dr. Janardhana N., Professor, Department of Psychiatric Social Work, NIMHANS, Bangalore, focused on the challenges faced by the elderly and strategies to enhance their well-being. The session explored healthy aging as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Guiding Principles for the Decade of Healthy Ageing. Dr. Janardhana emphasized the importance of maintaining functional independence, fostering age-friendly environments, combating ageism, ensuring integrated healthcare, and promoting long-term care systems. The discussion addressed key issues such as social isolation, loneliness, financial insecurity, and the role of social participation in mental well-being. Special attention was given to dementia care, particularly the challenges of wandering behavior, which significantly increases caregiver stress. The speaker highlighted the importance of daycare centers and online caregiver support systems in alleviating these concerns. Additionally, the session underscored the role of counseling in elder care, both for older adults coping with grief, anxiety, and depression and for caregivers managing stress and the demands of caregiving. An interactive Q&A session allowed participants to delve deeper into these topics.

Post-lunch, the conference resumed with the third session on “Enhancing Emotional Resilience Through Social Support,” led by Ms. Prateeksha, Clinical Psychologist & Psychotherapist, Consultant with Yenepoya & NITK. The presentation, enriched with case studies, research findings, and real-life examples, explored various pathways to building emotional resilience, strengthening coping mechanisms, and leveraging support systems for well-being. A highly interactive Q&A session followed, where participants engaged in meaningful discussions and gained clarity on strategies for resilience.

Simultaneously, a “Speak to the Point” competition was held. This provided a platform for participants to showcase their public speaking skills, receiving constructive feedback and insightful evaluations from the judges.

Alongside the competition, 27 paper presentations were conducted across multiple venues, including Maria Paiva Hall, Seminar Hall, and Classrooms. A collage competition was also held allowing participants to creatively express the themes of resilience and healing through visual art.

The valedictory ceremony marked the successful conclusion of OASIS 2025, bringing together participants and dignitaries one final time. Ms. Melissa Miranda, Treasurer of the Forum, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests and attendees, setting the stage for the final reflections on the conference. Ms. Olvita D’Souza, Secretary of the Forum, then presented a brief report on the conference, summarizing the key discussions, insights, and takeaways from the various sessions held throughout the day. The event also celebrated academic excellence and talent, as the winners of the competitions and the Best Research Paper Award were officially announced, recognizing outstanding contributions made by participants.

The Chief Guest of the valedictory session was Mr. Anand D’Silva, President of the Roshni Alumni Association, who addressed the gathering on the importance of mental health and peace in everyday life, emphasizing the need for self-care, resilience, and community support in fostering overall well-being.

The conference drew to a close with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Ramya, Assistant Professor, who expressed gratitude to all the speakers, panelists, participants, and organizers for their invaluable support in making OASIS 2025 a resounding success. The day ended on a celebratory note as the attendees gathered for a group photograph, capturing the spirit of collaboration and learning that defined the event.

With around 200 participants from various colleges and universities, OASIS 2025 successfully fostered dialogue on healing, resilience, and hope, creating a platform for intellectual exchange and meaningful discussions that will continue to inspire future endeavors in the field of social work.