National Level Hackathon ‘Project Omega 2025’ Concludes Successfully at YIASCM, Mangalore

Mangalore: The Department of Computer Science at Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management (YIASCM), in association with the YENEOVA IT Club, successfully concluded “Project Omega 2025,” a 24-hour national-level hackathon held at the YIASCM Kulur Campus in Mangalore. The event, designed to foster innovation and collaboration, attracted 22 teams from across the nation.

The hackathon was formally inaugurated by Mr. Dikshith Rai, Founder and CEO of CodeCraft Technologies, Mangaluru. The valedictory ceremony was presided over by Ms. Suparna Shetty, Founding Director and CEO of Eterna Infotech and MyTrueSkills Pvt. Ltd. Dr. Arun A. Bhagwath, Principal of YIASCM, presided over both the inaugural and valedictory sessions. Also present were Vice Principals Dr. Shareena P., Dr. Jeevan Raj, and Mr. Narayan Sukumar A., along with Dr. Rathnakara Shetty P., Head of the Department, and Mr. Vasudeva Shenoy U., PG Coordinator.

Participants engaged in intensive development across four cutting-edge technological domains: Internet of Things (IoT), Data Science, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML). The structure of the hackathon included two rigorous judging sessions and three mentoring opportunities, providing participants with valuable guidance and feedback.

A distinguished panel of nine jury members, comprising both industry experts and academic professionals from internal and external institutions, meticulously evaluated the participants’ projects and provided constructive criticism throughout the event.

The winning teams of Project Omega 2025 were recognized for their innovative solutions and technical prowess. The first prize, consisting of Rs. 50,000 and the Project Omega 2025 Trophy, was awarded to Team Dall Illuminators from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT). Team Radiant Decent from Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management secured the second prize, receiving Rs. 30,000 and the Project Omega Trophy. The third prize, including Rs. 20,000 and the Project Omega Trophy, was awarded to Team Code Masters from Sahyadri College of Engineering.

In addition to the top three prizes, Special Jury Awards were presented to Team Optimus from NMAMIT, Nitte, and Team Code Comet from Yenepoya Institute of Technology, recognizing their exceptional contributions.

Project Omega 2025 served as a significant platform for showcasing innovation, promoting collaborative problem-solving, and fostering a spirit of healthy competition amongst the participating young minds. The event underscored YIASCM’s commitment to nurturing future technology leaders and contributing to the advancement of the IT sector.



