National Women’s Conference Emphasizes Empowerment for Leadership in Synodal Church

Jharsuguda, Odisha: The sixth National Women’s Conference of the CCBI brought together 453 women leaders from 132 dioceses across India. The event, held at Utkal Jyoti, the Regional Pastoral Centre in Jharsuguda, Odisha, focused on the theme “Empowerment of Women for a Synodal Church,” emphasizing the critical role of women in building a more inclusive and participatory Church.

Odisha, a state known for its rich tribal culture with 62 distinct tribes, provided a fitting backdrop for discussions on the importance of women’s leadership in the Church. The conference was inaugurated by Archbishop John Barwa, S.V.D., of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar and presided over by Bishop Kishor Kumar Kujur, Chairman of the CCBI Commission for Women and Bishop of Rourkela.

The keynote address was delivered by Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General of the CCBI. Other notable speakers included Mr. Rakesh Singh, Sr. Lidwin Fernandes, U.F.S., Executive Secretary of the CCBI Commission for Women, and Ms. Mary Soreng, President of the Sambalpur Diocesan Women’s Commission.

The conference, which commenced on September 22 and will conclude on September 25, aimed to explore how women’s voices can enrich the Church’s mission of dialogue, unity, and action. Various sessions highlighted the need to empower women in leadership, decision-making, and ministries, encouraging their active roles in the Church’s synodal processes.

The event was animated by prominent women leaders such as Ms. Pallavi Gosh from Guwahati, Ms. Rita Fernandes from Mumbai, and Ms. Easterlinda Thyrniana from Imphal. Along with them, Sr. Lidwin Fernandes, Fr. Chetan Machado, and Fr. Rudolph Pinto played key roles in facilitating discussions.

A significant focus of the conference was on implementing the CCBI Pastoral Plan at regional and diocesan levels. Participants also delved into the CCBI Women’s Commission Guidelines and Gender Policy, seeking ways to integrate these frameworks more effectively into Church life.

Ms. Catherine Saysai, General Secretary of the Manipur Catholic Women Organisation (MCWO) from Imphal Archdiocese, expressed her joy at participating in the national conference, describing it as a source of encouragement for the suffering women of Manipur. “The love and support of the women leaders here is both uplifting and consoling,” she said.

Dr. Julie Rose, a medical practitioner with the Indian Air Force in New Delhi, was equally inspired. “This conference has been a profound learning experience. The dedication of grassroots women leaders from rural India has touched me deeply. Their commitment is truly inspiring,” she shared.

The participants were spiritually enriched by the Holy Eucharist celebrations, led by Archbishop John Barwa, Bishop Kishor Kumar Kujur, Bishop Niranjan Sualsingh of Sambalpur, and Bishop Anthonis Patras of Ambikapur.

The CCBI Women’s Commission, with 132 diocesan units, is dedicated to the formation and empowerment of over nine million Catholic women across India.

By Lidwin Fernandes