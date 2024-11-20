Naxal Vikram Gowda’s Final Rites to Be Held in Hometown

Udupi: The family of Vikram Gowda, a Naxal cadre who recently lost his life in an encounter, has announced their decision to conduct his final rites in his hometown of Koodlu, near Hebri. The post-mortem examination for Vikram was carried out at the KMC hospital in Manipal, commencing at midnight and concluding by 5 am. His siblings, Suresh Gowda and Suguna were present to receive the body.

Koodlu, where Vikram’s ancestral home is located, holds significant emotional value for the family. Suguna, his sister, is currently in the process of constructing a new house on the family property. In a poignant statement, she emphasized the family’s desire for Vikram to be honored in their hometown: “We don’t want our brother’s body to be cremated as an orphan. We will perform the last rites on our ancestral land in Koodlu.”

The decision underscores the family’s commitment to preserving their bonds and ensuring that Vikram is laid to rest amidst his roots, reflective of a legacy that is deeply entwined with their heritage. The final rites are expected to be attended by family members, friends, and local community members, who will gather to pay their respects to Vikram Gowda.



