Naxalite Lakshmi Thombattu Surrenders to DC, SP in Udupi: A Significant Step Towards Rehabilitation

Udupi: In a noteworthy development in the ongoing efforts to address the challenges posed by Naxalite activities in the region, Lakshmi Thombattu, a former Naxalite from the Kundapur taluk, surrendered to the authorities at the Udupi District Superintendent of Police’s office today. This event marks a significant milestone, not only for Lakshmi but also for the broader initiative aimed at rehabilitating individuals previously involved in Naxalite movements.

Accompanied by a contingent of police security, Lakshmi arrived at the Superintendent of Police’s office alongside her husband, Sanjeeva, her brother, Vittala Poojari, and various relatives. They were joined by members of the Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee, including prominent figure Shripal. This assembly was crucial for ensuring the legal formalities were adhered to prior to her surrender at the District Collector’s office.

At the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Lakshmi’s formal surrender was witnessed by several dignitaries, including the President of the District Naxalite Surrender Committee and District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari, District Committee Coordinator and Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K, and District Committee Member and CEO of Zilla Panchayat Prateek Boyal. The presence of these officials underscored the importance of the occasion and the commitment of the government to facilitate the rehabilitation of former Naxalites.

During the surrender process, Lakshmi expressed her motivations for returning to the fold of society. “I learned about the government’s Naxalite surrender offer from the news on TV. Siddaramaiah has given us an opportunity, and I am surrendering accordingly. I am surrendering voluntarily to the government without any pressure. I hope Siddaramaiah will help us as our village lacks roads, water, schools, and hospitals,” she stated, highlighting the dire needs of her community.

Following her surrender, Lakshmi was taken into custody for a medical examination, a standard procedure in such cases, before being presented before the Kundapur court. District Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K confirmed that there are three pending cases against Lakshmi at the Amasebail police station in Baindur taluk, which include serious charges related to a shooting incident from 2007, as well as allegations of assault and intimidation.

District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari elaborated on the implications of Lakshmi’s surrender under the Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Package. She stated that the government would soon extend the benefits outlined in the package, which is designed to provide support to individuals like Lakshmi who have voluntarily chosen to renounce their previous affiliations. The package is categorized into three tiers: Category A offers 7.5 lakh rupees for individuals from the state with pending cases who surrender; Category B provides 4 lakh rupees for out-of-state armed Naxalites who surrender with more than one member; and Category C offers 2 lakh rupees for those with connections to Naxalite groups who have cases against them. Lakshmi qualifies for Category A, and recommendations for her rehabilitation, training, and educational opportunities have been made by the district administration.

KP Shripal, a member of the State Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Committee, remarked on the broader implications of Lakshmi’s surrender. He noted that many former Naxalites who have reintegrated into society have presented specific demands to the government, emphasizing the importance of governmental support in fulfilling these needs.

Lakshmi, the daughter of Panju Poojari and one of six siblings from Thombattu had completed her high school education and was actively involved in various social movements in her village. Her participation in protests against liquor shops is noted as a pivotal moment that led her to become attracted to the Naxalite movement, which was gaining momentum in the Western Ghats at the time. Following her involvement in Naxalism, Lakshmi became increasingly active in the movement and, around 2008-2010, married Sanjeeva, another Naxalite, and subsequently relocated to Andhra Pradesh.

The surrender of Lakshmi Thombattu is a significant testament to the government’s ongoing efforts to address the complexities surrounding the Naxalite insurgency and the pathways available for rehabilitation. As the district administration prepares to facilitate her reintegration, it remains to be seen how her case will influence others who may be contemplating similar steps toward surrender and rehabilitation.



