NCC cadets are national assets: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday described NCC cadets as national assets and exhorted them to strive hard to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the cadets during his visit to the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment, the Defence Minister stated that the cadets, irrespective of the fields they work in, contribute to nation-building through the qualities of leadership, discipline, ambition and patriotism.

“Prime Minister Modi has taken a pledge to make India a developed country by 2047. He has been an NCC cadet himself. So, if an ex-NCC cadet has seen a dream, it becomes the biggest responsibility of all other cadets to fulfil it,” said Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister said that Viksit Bharat does not mean the development of a piece of land but it means the progress of 140 crore Indians who live in unison despite social and cultural diversity.

“Along with ourselves, we must do something good for society, and soon India will become a developed nation,” said Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister commended the cadets for their commitment, discipline and love for the nation.

He emphasised that what India has been able to achieve as a country is due to the hard work of everyone, especially the youth. “Whenever I meet NCC cadets, I don’t just see a cadet in them. I see the reflection of India, which has many bodies but one soul, many branches but one root, many rays but one light. These cadets hailing from different regions speak different languages and follow different customs and traditions, but the one thing which is common in them is unity,” he added.

Rajnath Singh added that many countries became independent around the same time when India attained freedom. “Only those nations which held on to the values of discipline, integrity and national unity are developing today, while those who did not are in chaos,” he said, appreciating NCC for harnessing these qualities that are essential to every individual.