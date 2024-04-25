NCP-SP manifesto biggest fraud in the world, claims Maharashtra BJP chief

Mumbai: The BJP claimed on Thursday that the manifesto (‘Shapathnama’) released by the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar is the biggest fraud in the world.

In Sharad Pawar’s life, a dagger is more important than the oath, said Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in his reaction. Due to this manifesto, the voters will not vote for the Pawar-led party, he added.

“In Maharashtra, an oath is more important than life,” he said.

“Whenever Pawar was in power, he practiced vote politics and used power to make money and again used the same money to gain power. Maharashtra never benefited due to his politics,” claimed Bawankule.

Bawankule said that Modi’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) is for the welfare of the country. On the other hand, in the INDIA Alliance manifesto the Congress talks about the abolition of Sanatan Dharma and also on redistribution of wealth among a particular community.

Bawankuke explained the importance of oath and Sharad Pawar’s political journey. On April 26, 1645 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took the oath of Hindvi Swarajya along with his Malvas and fulfilled his oath. In 1977, the Congress party split after the Emergency. Sharad Pawar left the Indira Gandhi led Congress and joined the Congress led by Brahmanand Reddy.

He added that in 1978, Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil’s government was ousted by stabbing him in the back. In 1980, the PDF government was formed after 40 legislators rebelled and Sharad Pawar became the chief minister

According to Bawankule, in 1988, Sharad Pawar rejoined the Congress and In 1999 Sharad Pawar fell out with the Congress and formed the NCP.

In 2019, Sharad Powar gave the word to Ajit Pawar (of joining the BJP) but later overturned it. Thereafter, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed in 2019.

“Really tell me, do Sharad Pawar and oath have any connection,” he asked.