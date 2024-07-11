NCSC should be ‘ashamed’ for issuing notice to govt: Shivakumar on SC/ST fund case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) should be “ashamed” for issuing notice to the state government in connection with the diversion of funds meant for SC/STs.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that there is nothing wrong with using the SCSP and TSP funds for guarantee schemes.

“After Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka is the only state in the entire country that has brought a law to allocate and use separate funds for the welfare of SC/STs. If the National Commission issues a notice, it should be directed to the Central government. Our government is utilising these funds for the welfare of Scheduled Castes,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought a detailed report from the Karnataka government within seven days regarding the utilisation of funds meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste and Tribe.

Joint Secretary Rajeev Kumar Tiwari of the commission said that suo-moto cognizance has been taken by the commission following the media report on the utilisation of SC/ST funds to welfare schemes.

“The Karnataka government decided to utilise funds allocated under the Karnataka Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for implementing five guarantee schemes,” the commission said.

It said that the government of Karnataka has taken the decision to divert Rs 14,730.53 crores from SCSP and TSP allocation to guarantee schemes.



