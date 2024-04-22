NDA Seats will Reduce to 200 in Lok Sabha Elections- Veerappa Moily

Udupi: “The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government is likely to break in this Lok Sabha elections and seats of the NDA will come down to around 200”, claimed former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily in Udupi on April 22.

Speaking at a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Moily said, “Youths are dejected with the Narendra Modi government for its failure to create employment opportunities in the last 10 years. Farmers are unhappy with the failure of the government in doubling farmers’ income. The promise of bringing back ‘black money’ from tax havens abroad is yet to be realized. The prices of domestic LPG cylinders, petrol, and diesel continue to be on the rise”.

When pointed out that most of the issues, including unemployment and farmers’ income, failed to touch voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Moily said, “Last time it was a surgical strike and in 2014 it was a promise of ‘Achhe Din’ that made voters lean towards BJP. But this time the volcano will certainly erupt.”

Moily further said, “The Congress will form the government in the Centre in association with parties who are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)”.

On the reported statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that foreign agencies were conspiring with local parties to bring him down, Moily said, “This shows Modi is not confident of forming a government this time.

Modi is not a great leader like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and will likely be dethroned. The BJP will pay a heavy price in Karnataka for aligning with Janata Dal (Secular) and also for handing over the mantle of the BJP State unit to B S Yeddiyurappa”, Moily said.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments over the Congress talking about redistributing wealth to the Muslim community, Moily said, Modi has let a “flame of hate” against about 20 crore Muslims in the country”.

“It is dangerous that a Prime Minister who should have preserved peace in a country is spreading racial hatred. Such a statement is made only by an autocrat.”

Moily said that racial hatred has destroyed the country and individuals who spread it. The Prime Minister’s statement is not good for the country.

“Modi has said so out of desperation as he cannot win the Lok Sabha elections by any gimmick this time. He could win the elections in 2014 by making unnecessary allegations against the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. In 2019 he incited the feelings of nationalism among people in the name of surgical strike. No such gimmicks will work this time. He is speaking whatever comes to his mind out of desperation”, Moily said.

Moily also said that the people in the country are getting disgusted over democracy. Hence four lakh people boycotted the elections in Nagaland. People’s outbursts against the Union government will explode in this election.

Criticising the government for taking 60 days to conduct the current Lok Sabha elections, Moily said that the government might take a year to implement the ‘One country one election’ concept.

“It is not easy to conduct one election in the country. It requires administrative reforms and an amendment to the Constitution,” said Moily.



