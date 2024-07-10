Need India as partner in fight against climate change: Austrian President

Vienna: Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Wednesday that the country needs India as a partner in a structurally sustainable transformation towards climate neutrality.

“We have a long friendship and strong bilateral relations with India, especially in the economic area. We now want to expand these further,” the Austrian President said after holding discussions with PM Narendra Modi in Vienna.

Thanking the Indian Prime Minister for visiting Austria, Van der Bellen stated that both countries can work in several areas, including the fight against climate change.

“As the most populous country in the world and a global economic power, India plays an important role in the common fight against the climate catastrophe. We need India as a partner in a structurally sustainable transformation towards climate neutrality,” he said. He highlighted that the two leaders also talked about the current geopolitical challenges, especially the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We agreed that Ukraine urgently needs peace and that we will support efforts in this direction,” the Austrian President posted on X.

India said that both leaders deliberated ways to strengthen India-Austria relations in a host of sectors.

“Had a very good meeting with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and we discussed the possibilities for expanding Indian-Austrian cooperation,” stated PM Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi held talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer as both countries identified “new possibilities” to further strengthen mutual cooperation and also decided to give a strategic direction to their bilateral ties. PM Modi and Chancellor Nehammer also met business leaders from India and Austria with the Indian PM emphasising that both nations are confident of leveraging “the many opportunities” ahead to boost commercial and trade linkages.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years.