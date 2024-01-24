NEET aspirant falls off ninth floor of building, dies in Lucknow



Lucknow: A 22-year-old woman died after reportedly falling off the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment complex at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area.

Police said Shruti Verma, who was a NEET aspirant, was sharing an apartment in the complex with a friend. They were hosting a party when she slipped off its balcony while talking on phone around 11 pm.

“The family of Shruti’s friend was present in the house when the incident took place,” said station house officer of Sushant Golf City police station Anjani Mishra.

“Shruti Verma, 22, originally from Sitapur, was living with her friend Shubham Rai in the apartment number 903 of Celebrity Meadows Apartments at Sushant Golf City. They were reportedly hosting a party on Monday night,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh.

“It is said that during the party, the girl was standing at the balcony of the ninth floor when she lost control and fell,” the ADCP added.

He said that the girl was preparing for the medical entrance examination while staying in Lucknow.

Shubham and Sameer, along with others, took her to a nearby private hospital, where she died.

“The police have handed over the body to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday. The family members have not filed any complaint in the police station,” he added.