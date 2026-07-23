NEET stir: Students welcome decision to set up fast-track courts, pan-India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined his government’s “youth first” approach and announced the setting up of fast‑track courts to ensure speedy justice and stringent punishment for those involved in the NEET paper leak.

PM Modi said the students’ future remains the government’s top priority and anyone trying to harm them will not be spared.

The move, which will fast‑track prosecution of paper leak accused, has been hailed by students and aspirants of competitive examinations across the country.

From Uttar Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir to Madhya Pradesh, students including NEET aspirants described the decision as a step in the right direction, though some felt it should have been taken earlier.

A NEET aspirant from Bhopal welcomed the decision, saying it was “a very good decision” as students spend years preparing and face depression if results are compromised.

He said fast‑track justice would ensure scamsters are arrested and exams conducted fairly.

A girl student from Bhopal aspiring to appear in NEET said the move could prevent future paper leaks and save lives, noting that many students had committed suicide or suffered depression.

Students from Delhi also welcomed the decision, agreeing that fast‑track courts would ensure strict action and speedy justice.

Laksh Singh, a NEET aspirant from Mumbai, said strict action against the paper leak mafia would set a new precedent.

A girl student from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir said she appreciated PM Modi’s decision, noting that students who faced re‑exams were under immense stress.

Another student from Kupwara said, “We have complete faith in Indian democracy. We also have faith in PM Modi. The decision he has taken will be good. Future NEET candidates will prepare well.”

Ankita Pandey, a medical aspirant from Chatrauli in Uttar Pradesh, said the decision was sensitive and carefully handled.

She added that such issues should not occur in the coming years if cases are taken to fast‑track courts, and the public feels satisfied with the move.