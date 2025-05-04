NEET UG 2025: Over 22.7 lakh candidates to appear for exam today amid tight security measures

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 is scheduled to take place on Sunday across the country with over 22.7 lakh aspirants set to appear for the exam.

The high-stakes medical entrance examination will be held at 5,453 centres in more than 500 cities nationwide.

In response to previous controversies surrounding the exam, including allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has significantly ramped up security and monitoring mechanisms.

According to sources from the Union Ministry of Education, a three-tier surveillance system will be in place during the examination at the district, state, and centre levels.

Most of the centres this year are located in government and government-aided schools, colleges, universities, and institutions.

To ensure transparency and prevent any malpractice, the NTA has released detailed guidelines along with the admit cards and exam city slips. Candidates are required to adhere strictly to the rules laid out by the testing agency. Any attempt at cheating, impersonation, or use of unfair means will invite strict penalties, including cancellation of results and a three-year ban from appearing in any NTA-conducted examination.

In its official advisory, the NTA has cautioned candidates against relying on unverified sources or individuals claiming to have influence over exam results or admissions. “Students are strongly advised to depend solely on the official updates available on the NTA’s website,” the advisory emphasised.

The increased vigilance and regulatory push come in the wake of the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, which drew widespread criticism and legal scrutiny over alleged malpractices, including inflated scores and grace marks. This year, authorities are aiming to restore credibility and ensure a fair and secure examination process for all aspirants.

The NTA has taken into consideration the harsh summer temperatures, as the exam is scheduled for the afternoon session. They have instructed authorities to ensure that all testing centres are equipped with basic facilities, including drinking water, reliable electricity, portable toilets (if necessary), and emergency health services such as first aid and ambulances.