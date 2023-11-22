Nejar family murder case: Accused Praveen Chougule sent to JC till December 5

Udupi: The Udupi Principal Civil and JMFC court here sent the accused Praveen Chougule, involved in the Nejar family murder case for 15 days of Judicial Custody on November 22.

The accused in the Nejar family murder case, Praveen Chougale was arrested from Kuduchi in Raibagh taluk of Belagavi district on Tuesday in a joint operation by Udupi and Belagavi police. The arrested accused Praveen was produced before the court on November 15, by the Udupi police and the court sent him to police custody for 14 days for further investigations.

The police, who had taken Praveen into custody, completed all the investigation procedures related to the case, including location, investigation, witnesses, statements and identity of the accused, within a week. On November 22, Praveen was produced before the court under tight police security.

Judge Deepa ordered the accused to be in judicial custody for 14 days. The judge ordered the accused to appear before the court again on December 5. Senior Assistant Public Prosecutor HM Nadaf was also present.

Later, the accused was taken to the district jail in Hiriadka under tight security.