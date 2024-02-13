Nejar Murder Case: Udupi Police file 2202 pages chargesheet

Udupi: Udupi police have filed a chargesheet of 2,202 pages with 15 volumes in connection with the murder of four members of a family at a house in Tripti Layout of Nejar.

Udupi SP Dr Arun K told reporters on Monday that a chargesheet was filed before the Principal Civil Judge and the JMFC court in Udupi on Saturday.

“We arrested Praveen Arun Chougule, prime accused in the quadruple murder case, on November 15, 2023.

Within the prescribed time frame, we have filed a chargesheet to the court. We have received almost all reports, including the FSL reports. We have also recorded the statements of 244 witnesses. Taking the advice of the special public prosecutor Shivaprasad Alva, the investigation officer has filed the chargesheet compiling all the reports, evidence, and witness statements to the court. We have also submitted a request to the court to begin the trial at the earliest,” the SP said.

Chougule, a senior cabin crew member employed with an airline company, was arrested in connection with the murder of four members of a family at a house in Nejar under Malpe police station limits on November 12. The deceased are Haseena, 46, her daughters Afnan, 23, Ainaz, 21, and son Aaseem, 12, who were found stabbed to death in their house.