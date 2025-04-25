Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan’s Jhalawar after wedding murder violence

Jaipur: Internet services have been suspended in Gangdhar, Bhawanimandi, and Pidawa areas of Jhalawar district in Rajasthan until midnight on Friday following violence that erupted after the murder of a videographer during a wedding ceremony.

While the situation is currently under control, heavy police deployment continues. The incident occurred in Dag town, where Shambhu Singh, a videographer from Lasudiya who had come to attend a wedding, was shot dead late Thursday night by unidentified assailants in a car.

The murder triggered chaos in the area, with an enraged crowd setting several shops and kiosks ablaze.

In the ensuing violence, Raipur Police Station Officer Banna Lal sustained a serious head injury from stone pelting and was later referred to Jhalawar for treatment.

Tensions escalated quickly after the incident, with smoke seen billowing over the town and widespread panic leading residents to lock themselves indoors. As the violence unfolded, a large crowd gathered near the police station in protest. Slogans were raised against the police, and shops were forcibly closed by agitators.

Some individuals were also assaulted amid the chaos. To contain the unrest, police personnel from across the district, including reinforcements from Kota and Pratapgarh, were deployed in Dag.

The town has effectively turned into a police cantonment, with security forces stationed at key locations. Drones are being used to monitor the area, and the STF (Special Task Force) is conducting continuous patrols.

District Collector Ajay Singh Rathore and Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar reached the spot to oversee the situation.

SP Tomar confirmed that one of the accused, identified as Rehan, has been arrested. She assured that the remaining culprits were being traced and would be apprehended soon. She also appealed to the public to remain calm and maintain peace.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem, conducted by a medical board. In the aftermath, markets in Dag remain shut, and a tense calm prevails across the town.

Late into the night, police had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Though the situation is now under control, flames were seen rising for hours in several areas, including near the bus stand and the police station.